Suspects arrested in Liddell Construction Supply burglary

On March 5, 2017 at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers from the Redding Police

Department were dispatched to Liddell Construction Supply, located on Churn Creek Road, in regards to a burglary alarm. Upon arriving officers discovered the front door of the business had been smashed open. A review of video surveillance showed two males and a female breaking into the business and stealing multiple generators worth several thousand dollars. The items were loaded into the bed of a U-Haul

rental pickup truck and the suspects fled the scene.

While officers were still investigating the burglary the same U-Haul truck was spotted coming back into the area. The occupants, Daniel William Harrington, 33 years, of Redding, and Robert Levi Stevens, 25 years, of Anderson, were contacted and arrested by Officer Kofford. Stevens was found to be on probation in Shasta County for possession of a controlled substance. Harrington was also found to be on probation in Siskiyou County for grand theft and had multiple warrants for his arrest. Evidence from the burglary was located inside their vehicle, however the generators were missing.

Investigators from the Redding Police Department responded and interviewed Harrington and Stevens. The investigation led them to Stevens’ residence on River Valley Drive in Anderson. Investigators found Daric James Boughton, 39 years, of Anderson, inside the residence. Boughton was on felony probation for possession of stolen property. Boughton refused to come outside and entry was forced into the residence. All of the stolen property taken from Liddell Construction Supply was found inside.

Boughton, Harrington, and Stevens were all arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail for charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, resisting arrest, probation violations, and warrants. Boughton and Harrington were also identified from video surveillance forcing entry into the business and were charged with the actual burglary. The female has not yet been identified.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200