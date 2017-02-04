Suspected Sentry Market thief and assailant arrested

On Thursday, 01/26/17, at approximately 7:43 p.m., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake responded to Sentry Market for a reported robbery (17-2902). It was reported the suspect was fleeing northbound on Median Ave. while being chased by employees.

Deputies set a perimeter where the suspect was last seen in the area of Median Ave. and Chico St. Deputies searched several backyards with a K9 and the CHP helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.

After further investigation, it was determined a white male entered Sentry Market and stole food items. Employees from the store attempted to stop the suspect who then fled towards Clair Engle Park. A store employee followed the suspect towards the park at which time the suspect picked up a rock and threw it at the employee. The rock struck the employee causing minor injuries. The suspect then met up with two other males in the park. A witness was attempting to help the store employee at which time one of the males at the park picked up a rock and threw it at the witness’ vehicle causing minor damage.

The suspect who stole items from the store is described as approximately 25-30 years old, 5’7”, 170 lbs, with short brown hair, wearing a flat billed San Jose Sharks hat, and wearing dark clothing. The second suspect who struck the vehicle with a rock is described as a white male adult, 6’0”, bald, wearing a dark hoodie, and dark pants.

On Saturday, 02/04/17, at approximately 6:00 a.m., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake contacted a male subject, later identified as Dennis William Marrow (21 yrs), near the intersection of Washington Ave. and Main St. in the City of Shasta Lake. During the course of this investigation Marrow was a person of interest. Deputies were able to positively identify Marrow as the suspect who stole items from Sentry Market and struck an employee with a rock. During this contact Marrow also gave deputies a false name and it was determined that Marrow was on Post Community Release Supervision. Marrow was placed under arrest for robbery, giving false information to a peace officer, and a PRCS violation.