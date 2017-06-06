Suspected Home Depot shoplifter points firearm at employee

On June 5, 2017, at about 2:00 p.m., a loss prevention officer at the Home Depot, located at 1200 Churn Creek Road, attempted to apprehend a subject who had stolen merchandise from the business. When confronted outside the store, the suspect removed a concealed firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the pursuing employee.

The suspect, later identified as Victor Luisotti, 39 years of Redding, continued to run south through the Home Depot Parking lot towards the Barnes and Noble bookstore. Officers converged on the area and located Luisotti in the area of Old Alturas and Canby Road. He was taken into custody without incident and was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. After a thorough search of the area, officers located a loaded semi-automatic handgun, as well as the merchandise Luisotti, had stolen. Luisotti is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for theft here in Shasta County. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, PRCS revocation, and multiple other charges.