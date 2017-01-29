Suspected drunk driver rear-ends RPD vehicle

On January 28, 2017 at approximately 10:01 PM, a drunk driver collided into the rear of a marked Redding Police vehicle while they were both travelling southbound on Market Street near Benton Drive.

Redding Police Officer Porter was on routine patrol when a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Donald Clausen, 35 years old from Redding, rear ended the marked police car on North Market Street north of Benton Drive. Donald Clausen continued driving after the collision for a short distance and stopped after Officer Porter conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the collision. Both vehicles received minor damage from the collision.

During the investigation, Donald Clausen displayed obvious signs of intoxication and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08% and above. There were two passengers in the vehicle who were also arrested. One passenger was identified as Nathan Couch, 26 years old from Vallejo, and he was arrested for public intoxication. The second passenger was Kathryn Polly, 26 years old from Redding, and she was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol, in violation of her Supervised Release from the Shasta County Jail on a previous charge.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind citizens to be responsible and don’t drink and drive. Fortunately in this instance, there were no injuries and all parties were wearing their seatbelts.