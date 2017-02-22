Suspect wanted by FBI for 2005 Santa Rosa murder arrested in Bella Vista 

Recently the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received information that a subject wanted for a gang-related murder in 2005 was possibly living at 13560 Woodman Lane in Bella Vista. The suspect, Ricardo Puentes, was accused of entering a residence in Santa Rosa, California and shooting two people. One of the victims subsequently died from his wounds. Puentes had a warrant issued in 2005 by the Santa Rosa Police Department charging him with murder and a federal arrest warrant, also issued in 2005, charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Puentes was considered armed and dangerous.

On February 22, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team along with deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence to serve a search warrant on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department. Puentes was located inside the residence and after a brief standoff was taken into custody without incident.

Puentes was turned over to detectives from the Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Unit and agents from the FBI. For further information regarding the 2005 case you can contact Sergeant Josh Ludtke from the Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Unit (707) 543-3590.