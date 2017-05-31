Suspect with two felony warrants takes RPD on pursuit

On May 30, 2017, at 10:35 p.m., Officer Mack with the Redding Police Department observed a white 1999 Chrysler van in violation of multiple California Vehicle Codes in the area of Cypress Avenue and Bechelli Lane. Officer Mack attempted to conduct an enforcement stop but the driver, Zackary Aaron Miller, 21 years of Redding, refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

Miller continued south on Bechelli Lane eventually turning east onto South Bonnyview Road, then north on Victor Avenue. The pursuit continued on the east side of Redding while remaining on city streets. Miller eventually stopped on Shasta View Drive at the Highway 44 overcrossing and fled on foot. Additional officers from the Redding Police Department responded and quickly set up a perimeter in an attempt to apprehend Miller. The California Highway Patrol helicopter also responded and eventually located Miller hiding in shrubbery. Miller immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Miller’s vehicle was secured by officers and found to contain three passengers who were detained. They were identified as Brandon Lee Harris, 18 years of Redding, Holly Ruth Dannecker, 18 years of Redding, and Ashlee Nechol Green, 21 years of Redding. After completing the investigation, each of the passengers was released from the scene without incident.

Records check revealed Miller had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. Miller was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants along with felony evading law enforcement, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, and driving without a license.