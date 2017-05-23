Suspect that ran from deputies, turned out to be felon on probation for resisting an officer

On Monday, May 22, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted subject, Michael Sansalone, was at 6870 Riverland Dr. At 8:21 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office went to 6870 Riverland Drive in an attempt to locate Sansalone.

When deputies arrived, they saw a male subject, matching the physical description of Sansalone, in the front yard. The male subject ran from deputies and a foot chase ensued. The subject jumped over several fences and through neighboring yards. Eventually a deputy caught the subject and brief struggle ensued. The subject broke free and the deputy used a taser to stop the subject. Additional deputies arrived and helped take the subject into custody.

The subject who ran was found not be Sansalone. The subject who ran was identified as Jason Leroy Rakestraw (24 years old). Rakestraw was on felony probation out of Humboldt County for resisting an officer by the use of force or violence (69 PC).

Rakestraw was booked into the Shasta County Jail for obstructing and delaying an officer (148PC) and a probation violation. Sansalone was later located and arrested by the Redding Police Department.