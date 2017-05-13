Suspect involved in several Shasta Lake auto grand theft and burglaries arrested

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 6:57 a.m.., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake responded to 3803 Wellington Pl. for a report of a vehicle that got broken into. Deputies arrived and determined that several items were stolen out of a vehicle including uniforms and duty gear from an off-duty officer from out of the area.

Soon after deputies responded to 3905 Vassar Way for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was described as a 2010 Toyota Corolla that was silver in color.

Deputies then responded to 3814 Wellington Pl. for a report of a vehicle that got broken into and a burglary to the garage at the same location. Several items were taken including tools, keys, and garage door opener.

Several other residences in the same area reported their vehicles were gone through but nothing of value was taken.

Deputies located the stolen Toyota Corolla at 1960 Morning Star Way. Deputies contacted several subjects at the location. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that Thomas Junior Stillings (28 yrs.) was involved in all of the above reported incidents. Stillings was determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision for possession of stolen property. Stillings was placed under arrest and transported to the Shasta County Jail. Stillings was booked for grand theft, theft of a motor vehicle, residential burglary, attempt theft of a motor vehicle, and a PRCS violation.

All stolen property from the above listed incidents was recovered and returned to the owners.