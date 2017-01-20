Suspect identified and arrested for homicide of David Wicks

On 12/21/16, Wednesday, at approximately 7:00 p.m., David Wicks was lit on fire with a flammable liquid by a suspect wearing a yellow suit while he worked at the Rocky Ledge Shell, Johnson Park. The incident was recorded on the stores surveillance and the suspect was seen riding up to and away from the store on a black beach cruiser style bicycle. Wicks subsequently died and the incident was deemed a homicide.

In the days following the homicide, deputies and detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, along with other allied agencies and volunteers conducted follow up and searches looking for evidence. During this time, several pieces of evidence were located in Johnson Park that detectives believed were related to the suspect. These items were collected and sent to the California Department of Justice for DNA analysis. As a result of the DNA analysis of different pieces of evidence, a suspect DNA profile was identified as belonging to Juan Manuel Venegas, 39 years old. Venegas has been a long time resident of the Burney, Johnson Park and the Fall River Mills area.

Jan. 19, 2017, Thursday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit arrested Venegas on an Arrest Warrant for the Murder of David Wicks based upon evidence collected and identified during the month long investigation. Venegas was arrested at his residence on Telecaster Lane in west Redding after he was seen by detectives driving by in a blue Toyota truck. Detectives also served a search warrant at the residence looking for additional evidence related to Wick’s murder. Venegas was booked into the Shasta County Jail for 187(a) PC, Murder with no bail.

This investigation is still on going and active as detectives continue to collect evidence and determine a motive. No further information about the investigation will be released at this time. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us if they have information about this investigation. Information can also be provided to Secret Witness of Shasta County at 530-243-2319 or at www.scsecretwitness.com.