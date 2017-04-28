Suspect of burglarized Oxford Lane home arrested

On April 24, 2017 at about 10:28 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Oxford Lane reported returning home to find an unknown white male adult, who was wearing a knit mask, inside her home. The male was placing firearms and jewelry into a backpack when the resident confronted him. The male ran from the home and officers weren’t able to locate him. However, Officer Nick Weaver obtained information that Woody Orion Watson, 41 years of age of Redding, was the possible suspect.

On April 27 , 2017 at about 1:37 p.m., Officer Weaver observed Watson driving a vehicle in the area of Oxford Ln and Cypress Ave. Officer Weaver made a stop on the vehicle near Alfreda Wy and Cypress Ave. Officer Weaver interviewed Watson about the burglary and Watson admitted to his involvement. Watson was booked into the Shasta County jail for residential burglary and being a narcotic addict in possession of a firearm.