Suspect out on bail, arrested for possession of controlled substance for sale

On March 4, 2017, at 2:00 a.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Yogi Court regarding a disturbance. Officers arrived in the area and located a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male subject who was later identified as Joshua Eugene Brock, 36 years of Shasta Lake City. While contacting Brock, officers noticed he was attempting to conceal something in the center console of the vehicle. When officers illuminated the item they could see it was a plastic bag containing a large amount of methamphetamine.

Based on the circumstances Brock was detained and a search was conducted of his person and vehicle. Inside the vehicle officers recovered the plastic bag from the center console and discovered it contained 69.1 grams of methamphetamine. A digital gram scale and other items indicative of narcotic sales were also located. Brock was also found in possession of a switchblade knife which was located on his person. Brock was taken into custody without incident.

Officers then conducted a records check which revealed Brock was out on bail from a prior arrest where he had been charged with a multitude of crimes including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, armed while possessing narcotics for sales, and felony evading.

Based on the evidence and information obtained by the officers, Brock was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a switchblade knife, and committing a felony while on bail.