Suspect assaults friend, steal’s his car and then leads police on pursuit

On February 12, 2017, in the early morning hours, officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Grandview Drive regarding a subject walking in the area covered in blood. The investigation revealed that the victim had been violently assaulted by a friend. The victim also reported that his friend stole his vehicle. Officers issued a B.O.L.O (Be On the Lookout) for the suspect and vehicle.

At about 11:52 A.M., a Redding Police officer patrolling in the area of Eastside Road and South Bonnyview Road spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle from the assault. The driver of this vehicle also resembled the physical description of the assault suspect.

An enforcement stop was initiated and the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Officers with the Redding Police Department, assisted by CHP Air Operations, pursued the vehicle through the Churn Creek bottom area and southbound I-5. The pursuit briefly went through the City of Anderson and continued back into the Redding area. The driver abandoned the vehicle off of Jewell Lane and was pursued on foot. He was eventually taken into custody after attempting to hide in a backyard of a residence.

The vehicle and suspect, James Estes, age 37 were not related to the earlier assault that occurred off of Grandview Drive. Estes had a felony warrant for his arrest for stealing a vehicle and was driving a stolen vehicle out of the Chico area. Estes was booked into the Shasta County Jail for the felony warrant, felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of stolen property.