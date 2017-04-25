Suspect arrested for driving stolen vehicle — citizens reminded to lock parked vehicles

On April 24, 2017, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Officer Mack of the Redding Police

Department observed a stolen vehicle being driven through a residential neighborhood off of Lake Blvd in Redding. A high-risk traffic enforcement stop was conducted and the driver yielded in the area of Interstate 5 and South Bonnyview Road. Seth Michael Thompson (20 years) of Redding was taken into custody without incident. Seth Thompson admitted to knowing that the vehicle was stolen and that he obtained it the night prior. Thompson was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for assault with a deadly weapon. The Redding Police Department confirmed that he was released from prison one day prior to this arrest. Thompson was booked at the Shasta County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and a violation his Post Release Community Supervision.

In 2016, over 515 motor vehicles were stolen within the City of Redding. Citizens are reminded to lock their vehicles when parked and remove valuables that may draw the attention of car thieves.