Suspect arrested after he attacked, robbed a Tennessee man at bus terminal

On February 26, 2017, at around 1:43 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the area of the RABA bus terminal in downtown Redding regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The victim was contacted and was identified as James Turner, 23 years, from Tennessee.

Turner said two male suspects approached him and began conversing with him. At one point, one of the male suspects (Stephen Baker, 20 years, of Redding) began to physically assault Turner while the other male started looking through Turner’s backpack. Turner was punched in the face several times and tried to run away. Baker caught up with Turner, pulled him to the ground, and started kicking Turner in the head. Around this time, Baker reached into Turner’s pants pocket and took Turner’s wallet.

After taking Turner’s property, Baker and the other male suspect fled the area on foot. During an extensive area check that included ground and air units, Baker was located nearby. Baker was positively identified as being involved by a witness to the robbery. Baker was also found to be on probation for a previous robbery. A records check showed that Baker had been arrested two days ago for violating his probation and had been released from the jail the same day.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Shasta County jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and for violating his probation.

At this time, the other involved suspect is still unknown. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.