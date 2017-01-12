Suspect armed with rifle enters south-west residence—awakes female opening bedroom closet

On 1/12/2017 at about 8:16 a.m. the SHASCOM dispatch center received a report of a

residential burglary in progress in the 3000 block of Lakewood Dr. Amanda Sweet, 37 years of age of Redding, reported awakening to find an unknown male subject, who was later identified as Kyle Dean MOON, 26 years of age of Redding, CA., opening her bedroom closet. Amanda Sweet said MOON was in possession of a black unknown type or caliber rifle, which wasn’t taken from her residence. Amanda Sweet last saw MOON running from her residence and jumping over the fence in her backyard. The Redding Police Department was assisted by California Highway Patrol Air Operations in attempting to locate MOON.

At about 8:30 a.m. a witness called to report a suspicious male possibly holding a weapon in the area of the 2000 block of Queens Way. Officers contacted MOON, who was in possession of a hatchet. MOON was detained and positively identified as the person who was burglarizing Amanda Sweet’s residence.

MOON was taken to the Shasta County Jail and booked for residential burglary and committing a felony while armed with a firearm. He’s being held in lieu of $60,000.00 bail.

It should be noted, officers didn’t locate a rifle in MOON’S possession. A check of the general routes MOON was believed to have possibly traveled were checked and no rifle was located. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Redding Police Department.