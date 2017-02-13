Active 20-30 Club announces Sundial Film Festival tickets are now on sale

The Active 20-30 Club of Redding is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 9th Annual Sundial Film Festival!

The Sundial Film Festival will be held on Saturday, March 4th. Tickets can be purchased for the Silver Screen show at 1 p.m. for $8 and for the Premier Screening at 7 p.m. for $18.

If you want to see all of the spectacular films on offer, you can purchase a Festival Pass for both showings for $20.00. For more information and tickets visit www.sundialfilmfestival.com!

The Sundial Film Festival showcases the talent and diversity of filmmakers throughout the Northstate. Entries will be judged based on creativity, quality and originality, and winners will be announced at the Festival.

The Sundial Film Festival is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local non-profit whose sole purpose is serving the children of Shasta County. Pursuant to this mission, this past year the Active 20-30 Club moved One Safe Place’s playground to its new Sierra Center facility, organized the second Annual Fishing Day for the children of local veterans, and put on the Redding Lighted Christmas Parade.

As part of the fund-raising efforts that make these events possible, a silent auction will be held at the Film Festival for the first time this year. Come place your bids, watch some great films, support a great cause and be part of a new Redding tradition!!