Summit Dog Trainers Academy educates veterans in dog training skills

Summit Dog Trainers Academy is a vocational school located in Mount Shasta that provides education on the fundamentals of positive reinforcement dog training. A veteran-owned company, Summit’s goal is to provide the finest education for people seeking careers working with animals.

Managing partner Daniel Bell said that they are a private post-secondary vocational academy for disabled Veterans and the general public that operates as a 501c3 and donates fully trained and certified service dogs to veterans.

Summit Dog Trainers Academy opened its doors at 5024 Summit Drive, in Mt. Shasta on Sept. 19, 2016 specializing in positive reinforcement, no-correction dog training. “We train the trainers. Our goal is to teach veterans a highly useful job skill in a market that saw 60 million dollars of revenue last year alone, and is expected to top those numbers in years to come,” said Bell.

The 360 hour training course is cutting edge and science based that offers three 12-week semesters a year for beginners, and three two-week advanced courses for more experienced or goal oriented students.

Their mission is to give veterans and veterans with mental and/ or a physical disability, the knowledge and skill to be their own boss, or work in a variety of different disciplines in the pet industry.

The academy is affiliated with Siskiyou Humane Society and uses shelter dogs to train the students during their stay, which gives students a wide variety of temperaments and problems to solve during the course, but also giving the dogs a second chance for adoption by either a veteran or the general public.

Reader can contact the Summit Dog Trainers Academy staff by phone (530) 340-0057 or email dandscaninesolutions_pres66@yahoo.com. You can also visit them on their website www.summitdogtrainersacademy.com.