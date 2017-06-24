Summary of Shasta County Board of Supervisors June 20th general meeting proceedings

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

All Board Members were present.

The following routine items were considered by the Board of Supervisors and action was taken:

Adopted a resolution establishing a property tax revenue exchange to allow for the consolidation of the Fall River Mills Cemetery District and the Pine Grove Cemetery District.

Approved the minutes of the meeting held on June 6, 2017, as submitted.

Made an appointment to the Fall River Mills Fire Protection District Board of Directors.

Approved an agreement with Mental Health Management I, Inc., d.b.a. Canyon Manor to provide residential mental health rehabilitation services.

Approved an agreement with Western Integrated Systems to provide automated document capture software.

Approved an amendment to the agreement with Securitas Security Services USA to provide security services.

Approved an agreement with the California Department of Health Care Services for Medi-Cal Targeted Case Management Provider Participation.

Approved agreements with the Regents of the University of California, Davis to provide training for staff in Child Welfare, Eligibility Services, CalWORKs, and General Services.

Approved a California Department of Public Health Application for Initial Clinical Laboratory License for the new Shasta County Public Health Lab Director.

Approved budget amendments in various Housing and Community Action Program budgets.

Approved an agreement with the Anderson Union High School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer assigned to West Valley High School campus.

Approved an agreement with the Shasta Union High School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer assigned to the Foothill High School campus.

Approved budget amendments in various Sheriff’s budgets.

Approved a SAFE budget amendment in the Sheriff’s Grant Administration.

Approved a budget amendment in the Sheriff’s Civil budget.

Approved a License Agreement with Redding MSA Partnership d.b.a. Verizon Wireless for licensing and the non-exclusive right to install one antenna on Licensor’s tower at Shasta Bally, Shasta Mountain.

Approved an amendment to the agreement with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) for the provision of CDCR jail services consisting of housing Shasta County inmates in State Fire Camps.

Awarded the low bidder, Twin Builders, Inc., the contract for the “Mental Health Basement Remodel Project.”

Approved an amendment to the agreement with Basic Laboratory, Inc. to provide laboratory analysis services.

Approved a budget amendment in the Farm Advisor JT Lassen-Shasta budget.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors took the following actions on their Regular Agenda:

Received a presentation from Sheriff Tom Bosenko acknowledging volunteers.

Approved use of Local Innovation Subaccount Growth funds by Probation for one evidence-based program or best practice crime prevention project per fiscal year.

Reported on issues of countywide interest.

Approved an amendment to the agreement with B.I. Incorporated, d.b.a. B.I. Correctional Services, Inc., to increase the maximum number of participants.

Conducted a public hearing and adopted a resolution extending parcel charges to pay tipping fees at Siskiyou County Transfer Station.

