Subject marooned on high river flooded island for five days before rescued

On 2-15-2017, at 4:40 p.m., Victoria Wilson called Shascom to report hearing someone calling for help, in the wooded area east of Henderson Dr. The subject, Richard Morgan (transient), was marooned on an island approximately 150 feet from dry ground, due to high river flows. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Unit and Dive Team, Redding Police Department, Redding Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the call. Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety boats and CHP’s H-14 helicopter responded to the scene. The H-14 was able to hoist Morgan off the island and get him to safety.

Morgan told deputies that he has been living in the wooded area since Friday, 2-10-2017. Today, he left the island to get food, so he tried to wade through the water to get to land. Morgan got chest deep in the water before he determined the water was too swift to make it to land. Morgan got back on the island and started calling for help.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Redding Police Department, Redding Fire Department and California Highway Patrol for their assistance. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public the Sacramento River is closed to recreational use, swimming, paddling or boating. Please heed this closure for personal and rescuer safety, as the high water levels will continue for at least another week.