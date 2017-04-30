Stolen vehicle suspect flees on foot, K-9 Thor apprehends

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 2:29 p.m.., a deputy from the City of Shasta Lake was in the area of Lake Blvd. and Paradise Ln. looking for a previously reported stolen vehicle. The deputy saw a white Honda passenger car with a red hood, which matched the stolen vehicle description, pulling out of Paradise Ln. The deputy activated his overhead lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle from continuing onto Lake Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Austin King, immediately fled from the driver’s side of the vehicle northbound into a wooded area. Several deputies were dispatched to the area and set up a perimeter. Deputy Fleming later arrived in the area with his K-9 Thor.

Deputy Fleming and his K-9 began searching the area and King was ultimately apprehended by K-9 Thor. King was taken to Shasta Regional Medical Center for medical clearance for the jail. King was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, probation violation, and four outstanding felony warrants.