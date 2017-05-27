Stay healthy and safe; take precautions to avoid gastrointestinal issues

This holiday weekend, Shasta County health officials are urging the public to follow safe food handling guidelines to avoid foodborne illnesses. Due to a number of factors, these types of illnesses may increase in spring and summer months. Here are some easy-to-follow food safety recommendations:

When bringing food to a picnic or cookout:

Use an insulated cooler filled with ice or frozen gel packs. Frozen food can also be used as a cold source.

Foods that need to be kept cold include raw meat, poultry, and seafood; deli and luncheon meats or sandwiches; summer salads (tuna, chicken, egg, pasta, or seafood); cut up fruit and vegetables; and perishable dairy products.

A full cooler will maintain its cold temperature longer than a partially filled one. When using a cooler, keep it out of the direct sun.

When cooking on the grill:

Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and ready-to-eat items like vegetables or bread.

Keep perishable food cold until it’s ready to cook.

Use a food thermometer to make sure meat and poultry are cooked thoroughly to their safe minimum internal temperatures. Beef, pork, lamb, and veal (steaks, roasts, and chops): 145° F with a three-minute rest time. Ground meats: 160° F Whole poultry, poultry breasts, & ground poultry: 165° F

Never reuse items that touched raw meat or poultry to serve the food once it’s cooked.

Wash hands thoroughly after preparing food and in-between preparing dishes.

When serving food outdoors:

Perishable food should not sit out for more than two hours. In hot weather (above 90 °F), food should NEVER sit out for more than one hour.

Serve cold food in small portions, and keep the rest in the cooler. After cooking meat and poultry on the grill, keep it hot until served – at 140 °F or warmer.

Also, a number of communities across the state are working to control norovirus or other gastrointestinal outbreaks in schools and other settings. Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. While most people with the virus get better within 1 to 3 days, the virus can make a person feel extremely ill with vomiting and diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Norovirus can remain in a person’s body for up to two weeks after that person feels better. It can also stay on surfaces for a long time and proper disinfection is essential to stop the spread.

The best ways to stop transmission from occurring is to properly wash hands and handle food safely. Infected people should stay at home when they’re sick and avoid caring for other people and preparing food for others for at least two days after symptoms stop. Surfaces and objects in contact with vomit or diarrhea should be disinfected with a bleach solution or washed in a washing machine with detergent. Wear gloves and wash hands carefully after any contact with contaminated objects.

For more information about norovirus, please visit the CDPH website or the CDC website.