Covered California Exective Director releases statement on the House passage of the American Health Care Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee released the following statement on the passing of the American Health Care Act by the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Today the House of Representatives took a significant step toward making what could be monumental changes to the U.S. health care system and the lives of millions of Americans. The passage by the House of the American Health Care Act is the first step in a long and ongoing process. The bill will now move to the Senate, which will revise, amend and then take its own action on this proposal. Then, the House and Senate must seek to reach an agreement on their different approaches.



Covered California has been part of putting in place changes that have brought health care within reach of millions of Californians. We have analyzed the American Health Care Act, and as currently structured, it would greatly increase the ranks of the uninsured and increase costs for millions more. We will continue our work to both assess the potential impacts of new policies and focus on assuring that we administer the law that exists today.

The debate over the past six months has made crystal clear that changes in health care do not happen overnight. Consumers who have coverage today are protected and Covered California will keep our members informed of anything that may affect them. We will continue to engage to ensure that our experience in delivering high-quality, affordable health care informs the ongoing debate.”

