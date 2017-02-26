St. Patrick’s Dinner to benefit PCCG scholarship fund

The Palo Cedro Community Guild will hold its annual scholarship dinner on Saturday, Mar. 11, at the Guild Hall—22037 Old Forty-four Drive in Palo Cedro. Serving begins at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00. To-go orders will be available.

Menu will include traditional St. Patrick’s Day fare—corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage carrots and homemade desserts baked by Guild members.

Tickets are only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased at the door or may be ordered in advance by calling Larry (547-3788). All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for local graduating seniors.

If you cannot attend the dinner, but would like to contribute to the scholarship fund, please send a check to PCCG, PO Box 366, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 with scholarship written on the subject line.