SRCF announces the Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship recipients

Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Awards Total $16,000

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship has awarded 13 scholarships totaling $16,000.00 to deserving students. The Peek family announced the scholarship recipients during the January 28th Red Bluff Bull Sale, as they do each year on the last Saturday in January.

The 2017 Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship award recipients are: Corte Smith, Kadon Leddy, Kayla McGiffin, Valeriana (Valley) Urricelqui, Wesley Woolery, Adam Blalock, Brooke Niederhauser, Chloe Fowler, Erin Clendenen, Kyler Puckett, Ryan Gifford, Tyler Hufford, and Willis (Wayde) Henderson.

The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale instituted the scholarship fund in Andy Peek’s name in 2008 after his passing. Before his death, Andy Peek was president of Western Video Market and also General Manager of Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood, California, a family-owned business where he worked for over four decades. He was a past president of the California Livestock Marketing Association and served as a board member for the National Livestock Marketing Association. Peek was a past chairman of the Shasta District Fair Board in California and in 2007 was named Tehama County (CA) Cattleman of the Year. All told, Andy Peek was a major presence in the U.S. livestock industry.

To continue Peek’s support of youth programs, the scholarship is offered annually to students majoring in Agricultural Studies (with a special emphasis in the livestock industry) who share the desire to work in the industry Peek so dearly loved.

For more information about this and other scholarships managed by the Community Foundation, contact Miriam Leal, Program Coordinator or visit www.shastrarcf.org/scholarships.