Soroptimist International of Redding to host Mardi Gras Golf Tournament in Emilie Reedy’s name

MARDI GRAS IS COMING!

Redding, CA – Soroptimist International of Redding announces the EMILIE REEDY Mardi Gras Golf Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Lake Redding Golf Course in Redding, California on 1795 Benton Drive. Check in at 9 AM and Shotgun Start at 9:30 AM. The NINE-Hole SCRAMBLE entry fee is $65 per person and includes 9 holes of golf, lunch and drink ticket. Dress in Mardi Gras themed attire. Each hole has a theme and activity, such as Black Jack or Roulette.

The 2017 Mardi Gras Golf Tournament is the major fundraiser towards local projects, programs, and awards supported by Soroptimist International of Redding for improving the lives of women and children. Such projects that the club has supported in the past include: the construction of the Senior Citizen’s Building; the establishment of the Secret Witness Program of Shasta County; financial awards for youth and women; Make-a-Wish; Shasta Historical Society; The Good News Rescue Mission; Girls INC, CASA, Veteran’s Memorial Chapel, and ONE SAFE PLACE building fund, and more.

Mardi Gras Golf Tournament corporate gift sponsors include: Banner Real Estate, Edward Jones, Kohl’s, MD Imaging,The Flag Center, Palo Cedro Community Paks, Golden Valley Bank, California Waterfowl Assoc., Placer Title, Burrito Bandito, Results Radio, Redding Radio.

For more information: please contact Soroptimist President Debbie Wade at 360-319-8338, or Media Chair, Sherry Hoyer at 530-941-4040