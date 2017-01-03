As snow falls in Burney and Fall River Mills, PG&E advises gas customer to keep meters free of snow

Safety is PG&E’s top priority and to help ensure that customers stay safe and warm this winter, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is advising its natural gas customers to keep gas meters clear of snow as it can impact gas service. With the snow falling at lower elevations this week, snow weight and cold can impact the meter, slowing or stopping gas flows to homes and businesses.

PG&E gas customers in the Burney and Fall River areas are expected to see added snow this week.

Customers with specific questions or concerns may call 1-800-PGE-5000.