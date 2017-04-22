SMC shares a spring roll salad recipe

Spring Roll Salad
It’s finally starting to feel like spring and we’re starting to crave fresh spring fruits and vegetables. This recipe has all the tastes, color and fun of a spring roll without all the work! This healthy salad recipe is bursting with the colors of rainbow from generous amounts of fresh vegetables, shrimp and whole grains all topped with a peanut dressing for the ultimate satisfying salad.
Note: Recipe directions are for original size.
- 1 tablespoon smooth natural peanut butter
- 1½ teaspoons sesame oil
- 1½ teaspoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon tamari or soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon water
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- Pinch of crushed red pepper (optional)
- 3 cups torn Boston or butter lettuce
- 3 ounces cooked shrimp
- ½ cup cooked brown rice
- ¼ cup chopped red cabbage
- ¼ cup julienned bell pepper
- ¼ cup julienned carrots
- ¼ cup julienned cucumber
- ¼ cup avocado
- Fresh mint and sesame seeds for garnish
Whisk peanut butter, oil, rice vinegar, maple syrup, tamari (or soy sauce), water, garlic and crushed red pepper (if using) in a small bowl until smooth.
Combine lettuce, shrimp, rice, cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber and avocado in a bowl. Add dressing and toss to combine. Garnish with mint and sesame seeds, if desired.
Serving size: serves 1
- Per serving: 523 calories; 25 g fat(4 g sat); 9 g fiber; 45 g carbohydrates; 31 g protein; 125 mcg folate; 172 mg cholesterol; 10 g sugars; 4 g added sugars; 8,251 IU vitamin A; 49 mg vitamin C; 136 mg calcium; 4 mg iron; 656 mg sodium; 927 mg potassium
- Nutrition Bonus: Vitamin A(165% daily value), Vitamin C (82% dv), Folate (31% dv), Iron (22% dv)
Shingletown Medical Center Board Members and Staff wish you a “Healthy” and “Happy” April!
Please view our website for additional medical articles along with upcoming health and wellness related classes http://shingletownmedcenter.org