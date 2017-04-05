SMC in observing National Public Health Week 2017 and helping to become part of a growing movement to create the healthiest nation in one generation

Around 2.5 billion work days are lost due to illness every year, with an estimated fall in productivity of $1 trillion. By improving the health of the nation, people’s lives will improve and the country will continue to prosper. Through health education, health awareness campaigns can reduce the effects and consequences of many health conditions and diseases by preventing their onset or tackling any symptoms or issues early on.

In the six years since the Affordable Care Act became the law of the land, the U.S. uninsured rate has dropped to record lows. To­day, millions more Americans have access to timely and affordable medical care, and that’s a monumental step forward in creating the healthiest nation in one generation. But expanding access to health insurance is just one piece of the healthiest nation puzzle.

To ensure everyone has a chance at a long and healthy life, we must also tackle the underlying causes of poor health and disease risk. Those causes are rooted in how and where we live, learn, work and play. It’s the child who goes to school hungry and can’t take full advantage of the education that leads to a healthier, more productive adulthood. It’s the low-wage worker who must choose between losing much-needed income and staying home with a sick child. It’s the family that struggles to find nutritious, affordable food anywhere in their community. It’s the student who can’t walk to school because there are no sidewalks. These are the types of conditions that shape the health and well-being of our people and communities.

Thankfully, we can do something. If we partner across public and private sectors to ensure decisions are made with people’s health in mind, we can build healthier communities and eventually, the healthiest nation. But we need your help to get there.

Please join SMC in observing National Public Health Week 2017 and become part of a growing movement to create the healthiest nation in one generation.

