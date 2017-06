On June 4, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out in Tehama County off of Spring Branch Road, seven miles east of Cottonwood. As this morning, the reporting incident called the Spring Fire is at 30 acres and 90% contained.

On June 5, 2017, at 6:30 a.m. the River Fire burned 67 acres — east of Hwy 396 in Doyle, Lassen County This fire is 100% contained