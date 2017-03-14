Sister Swing Trio to play at Elk’s on March 19

Rivercity Jazz Society will host their monthly dancing with the Sister Swing Trio this Sunday, March 19th from 1-4 pm at the Redding Elks Lodge. This is one of our best bands for great dancing or listening to. $5 for Rivercity Jazz Society members or $10 non members. Sister Swing Trio has a great variety of music including songs from the Andrew Sisters. Remember to check out the great prizes on their raffle table. Remember to come join us at the Redding Elks Lodge located at 250 Elk Drive, Redding

Background:

Sister Swing is a fresh, exciting trio of singers which has captured the Big Band Swing era and brought it to the 21st century. Heavily influenced by groups like the Andrews Sisters, the Boswell Sisters, and Manhattan Transfer, Sister Swing brings a new sound to an old style. The three ladies, Leigh Hannah, Valerie Marston and Paula Chafey‐Merrill, genuinely have a good time on stage and that transcends to their audience. An evening with Sister Swing will take you back in time to an era of glamour, romance and innocence. Their full band includes guitar, drums, bass, trombone, trumpet and reeds. But you can also catch these ladies in smaller clubs, wineries and more intimate venues with different combinations of the band that can really show off their individual talents.

The act started to take shape around 1996 when they performed with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra. That started a chain reaction and shortly thereafter they guest‐starred several times with the Moonlight Swing Big Band out of Auburn. It was with Moonlight Swing that the girls had the distinct honor of singing f or Bob Hope and his wife, along with the Apollo 8 astronauts at the 1998 Stockton Air Show. They soon were invited to perform at the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee, the largest of its kind in the world, featuring over 125 bands. They have since established themselves as one of t he hottest bands on the festival circuit, as well as having performed at fairs, special events, private parties and corporate engagements.

Backed by their solid backup band, the gals have gathered their own custom charts especially tailored to show off their own style and vocal power. If you like to hear music from the 30s and 40s with a pure three part vocal style, don’t miss Sister Swing!