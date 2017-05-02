SINTF make drug arrest after long-term investigation

Shasta Interagency Narcotic Task Force (SINTF) Agents served two search warrants on Nathan Hale Sunday afternoon concluding a long term investigation. One of the search warrants was served at Hale’s residence in Cottonwood, CA, and the other at his storage unit in Redding, CA. Agents seized 3.78 pounds of Methamphetamine, 1.5 grams Heroin, 2 pistols, $21,899 cash, and a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Nathan Hale, 49 years, was booked at Shasta County jail for Possession of Methamphetamine for sale, maintaining a residence for narcotics sales, possessing a firearm while selling narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Deann Obanion, 35 years, was also booked at Shasta County Jail for the same charges.