SINTF and law enforcement agencies make arrests in meth distribution network at Beltline Road business

Shasta County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF) Agents with the assistance of the Anderson Police Department P.O.P team, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, and Redding Police Department executed multiple search warrants in the City of Redding on June 7, 2017, in regards to a methamphetamine distribution network. The investigation centered on the business “Custom Chrome Creations”, located at 1410 Beltline Rd. Unit #17.

Matthew Mark Luke, 44 years old of Redding, was the original owner of Custom Chrome Creations. Matthew Mark Luke was arrested for possession of methamphetamines for sales in June 2016. Matthew Mark Luke was using this business in the past as a front to facilitate his sales and distribution of methamphetamine throughout Shasta County. Matthew Mark Luke was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence and is currently in the custody of the California Department of Corrections.

SINTF agents had received information that the sale of methamphetamine was still occurring at Custom Chrome Creations. During this investigation, INTF agents learned that Rebecca Elizabeth Howe, 52 years old of Redding, was now the owner of Custom Chrome Creations. Rebecca Elizabeth Howe is Matthew Mark Luke’s girlfriend. SINTF agents authored search warrants for Custom Chrome Creations as well as Rebecca Elizabeth Howe’s residence.

During the search warrant service at Custom Chrome Creations SINTF agents contacted Wesley Dean Kennedy, 44 years old of Redding. Wesley Dean Kennedy is an employee of Custom Chrome Creation and admitted to living at the business. Inside the business SINTF agents located a large amount of drug paraphernalia and one pound of processed marijuana.

While SINTF agents were present at Custom Chrome Creations Jose Francisco Hernandez-Rodrigo, 29 years old of Redding, arrived at the business. Jose Francisco Hernandez-Rodrigo was detained and discovered to be in possession of an excess of ½ pound of methamphetamine, which he was delivering to Custom Chrome Creations.

SINTF agents were able to locate Jose Francisco Hernandez-Rodrigo residence. A search warrant was executed at this location and SINTF agents located an additional 1 ½ pounds of Methamphetamine as well as a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Jose Francisco Hernandez-Rodrigo was booked into the Shasta County Jail for Conspiracy, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Transportation of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance while armed, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

Wesley Dean Kennedy was arrested and booked for Conspiracy, maintaining a place where controlled substances are used or sold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of this press release, Rebecca Elizabeth Howe has not been located and is being sought by SINTF regarding this investigation.