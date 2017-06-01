SINTF agents concluded month long investigation with several arrests 

The investigation began on May 25, 2017, with the service of a search warrant at 1570 McComb Hill Road, in Old Shasta. Hunter Smith, 29 years old, was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for maintaining a residence for drug use. Several subjects contacted at the residence admitted it was a well-known house to use drugs and hang out at.

On May 31, 2017, SINTF Agents served a search warrant at 20865 Corner Way in Anderson, CA. Agents located 67.5 grams of methamphetamine, indicia for sales and a firearm. William Flowers, 61 years old, is a previously convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms. He was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of controlled substances while armed, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a residence to sell narcotics.

Several Agents then responded to 3710 Riverview Drive in Redding. Ryan Earl Barrett, 45 years old, had been staying at the residence with his father and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Barrett was also found to be in possession of 26 grams of methamphetamine and 13 grams of heroin. Barrett admitted to taking advantage of his father’s residence because of his heroin addiction. Barrett was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of heroin for sale.

On May 31, 2017, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Agents spotted 32-year-oldCrissy Bruce, of Shasta, CA, driving a vehicle in the City of Redding. In April 2017, Bruce was sentenced to prison for 10 years, 8 months. This was a result of an Anderson Police Department Investigation in which Bruce was arrested for selling methamphetamine while armed with a firearm. Bruce never reported for sentencing and warrants were issued for her arrest. SINTF Agents requested assistance from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) to conduct a traffic stop. Bruce was stopped on Liberty Street, near Trinity Street. SINTF Agents took over the traffic stop and located 160 grams of methamphetamine, 276 grams of heroin, $7,900.00 cash and indicia for sales. Bruce was booked at the Shasta County Jail for the outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, and transportation of a controlled substance for sale. The currency was seized through Asset Forfeiture.