Simpson University to host local business leadership luncheon

Tim Elmore Presents Generation Z: New Kids on the Block

On Wed. August 30, 2017, Simpson University will be sponsoring a leadership luncheon with guest speaker Dr. Tim Elmore. The doors at the James M. Grant Student Life Center (Gym) of the Simpson University Campus open at 11:30 a.m. with the event starting at noon.

Growing Leaders founder Dr. Tim Elmore is passionate about understanding the emerging generation and helping adults teach them how to become leaders in their schools, their communities, and their careers.

He educates adults to help them understand the challenges and experiences today’s generation faces and connect with them in a way that resonates. Dr. Elmore believes, by cultivating leadership abilities in young adults and encouraging the adults who guide them, Growing Leaders can be the catalyst for emerging generations that will truly change the world.

Dr. Tim Elmore teaches leadership courses and speaks at schools, universities, businesses, and athletic programs. He has trained thousands of leaders in partnership with nationally renowned schools and organizations like the San Francisco Giants, Stanford University, Virginia Tech, University of Alabama Athletics, Duke University, University of Texas, Chick-fil-a, Cici’s Pizza, Delta, and more.

Dr. Elmore has written more than 30 books, including the best-selling Generation iY: Our Last Chance to Save Their Future, Habitudes®: Images that Form Leadership Habits and Attitudes, Life Giving Mentors, and Nurturing the Leader Within Your Child, Artificial Maturity: Helping Kids Meet the Challenge of Becoming Authentic Adults.

Dr. Elmore delivered a popular message at 2014’s Business Luncheon on “Generation iY,” his term for the millennial generation known for its connection to technology and social media.

