Silver Screen Classics Party with Gone with the Wind at the Cascade

You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.

–Clark Gable, Gone with the Wind

The Cascade Theatre returns to its movie palace roots on Sunday February 12th for a romantic Valentine’s weekend party centered on a screening of the original 1939 classic, “Gone with the Wind.” Party starts at 2:00pm, movie starts at 3:00pm.

It is the third of four Silver Screen Classics parties on the Cascade Performance Series 2016-17 calendar and it is so much more than an evening at the movies. It’s date night at the Cascade when one of the best-loved romance movies of all-time pairs with a romantic cocktail party. Bring your beautiful belle or dashing beau and join Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler for live music, dancing, themed drinks, and a few surprises. Then enjoy the ultimate date-night classic set in the lush plantations of the South and featuring three of Hollywood’s greatest stars. And who can forget the most famous closing line of any film in history? Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and listed in the top ten best films ever made by the American Film Institute, don’t miss this rare opportunity to see it on the big screen.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2015-16 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.