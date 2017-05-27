Shingletown Medical Center welcomes two new members to Board of Directors

The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) is excited to announce two new members that have joined their Board of Directors. The SMC Board of Directors now consists of eleven (11) members. Officers of the Board are Lorene Jefferson, Board Chair, Mary Williamson, Vice Chair, Tami Diab, Treasurer, and Ed Garcia III, Secretary. Members are Erin Fabbri, Philip Graham, Linda Krueger, Stephanie Peck, John Swanson, Cynthia Whitt and Nanette Zimmerman. The two new board members, Erin Fabbri and Stephanie Peck both live in Shingletown, and the medical center staff and board members would like to take this opportunity to introduce them to the community.

Erin Fabbri came to Shingletown over 20 years ago and brings with her a background of various arts and a commercial/residential products sales experience. She holds a degree in music theory and performance. She sang with the Oakland Opera Company and played Viola with several Bay Area symphonies.

Before coming to Shingletown, she started her own jewelry business named Forged By ENJ and Grass Roots. Erin has volunteered her energy to the Black Butte Elementary and Jr. High school through her son Sterling’s progression. She and her husband Mark of 25 years have coached football and basketball with the Grass roots organization. She has also served as the Vice President (VP) of the Battle Creek Property Owners Association (BPOA).

Erin’s hobbies include sailing, racquetball, ice skating and she likes to hike and cross country ski the beautiful mountains of Shingletown and surrounding areas. She is a devoted animal advocate through her associations and is raising some of her own rescues. Erin is excited to see what her insights and experience can bring to the SMC Board of Directors.

Stephanie Peck and her family moved to Shingletown 3 years ago, and has extensive business management experience. She was an acting owner for a construction company for 15 years in Rancho Cucamonga. She holds a degree in Social Science and is still continuing her education and working towards her Master of Social Work (MSW).

Stephanie has experience working in mental health in the Northern Region, which is a passion of hers. She is currently working as the Administrative Services Supervisor for Partnership HealthPlan of California in the Redding office.

Her hobbies include gold mining, camping, gardening, remodeling and reading. She spends most of her time with her family of eight plus one granddaughter. Stephanie stated she wants to help make Shingletown a fun and safe community for her family and neighbors.