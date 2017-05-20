Shingletown Medical Center, SRMC and SPI present “Under the Stars Dinner Dance”

The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) and co-sponsors Shasta Regional Medical Center and Sierra Pacific Industries are proud to announce they are hosting a fabulous evening event on Saturday, June 24th from 5:00 to 9:00 pm called “Under the Stars Dinner Dance”.

“Under the Stars Dinner Dance” will be held on the grounds of the Shingletown Medical Center beneath twinkling lights and the summer night stars. It promises to be a wonderful evening beginning with wine and beer tastings from many local wineries and breweries, followed by an exquisite dinner with choices of Tri Tip, Smoked Chicken, Pasta Primavera and many delicious side dishes. After dinner there will be dancing and you can request your favorite song from the D.J. and dance under the beautiful stars and cool evening breeze. There will also be the always fun and competitive silent auction with many stunning items up for bid.

Tickets are being sold at the Shingletown Medical Center and on-line at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-stars-dinner-dance-tickets-34701064819

Tickets are $35.00 per person, $60.00 for a couple or $240.00 for a table of eight (8). All proceeds will go toward the SMC annual fund including efforts to purchase a SMC owned vehicle for in-home patient visits and medical transportation for those in need.

We truly hope you can join us for this elegant evening under the stars and enjoy time mingling with friends and neighbors from our wonderful community… Shingletown!

For further information please contact:

Jackie Ferguson, Event Coordinator

Shingletown Medical Center – 530-474-3390 or cell 262-7690 jferguson@shingletownmedcenter.org

About Shingletown Medical Center

For over 31 years, Shingletown Medical Center, has worked diligently to provide medical services to Shasta County’s eastern mountain community. Access to medical care is the motivating factor behind everything we do and we believe that everyone has the right to quality, affordable medical care, regardless of their income.