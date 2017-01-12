Shingletown Medical Center shares North State Giving Tuesday results

The staff and board members of the Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) express a huge thank you to everyone involved in our first participation with the North State Giving Tuesday / Holiday fundraising effort. It was through your partnership with our rural medical center that we are happy to announce SMC raised over $5,500.00, and we thank you for your continued support.

The funds raised during this campaign will help to purchase a Shingletown Medical Center owned vehicle from the family owned TAYLOR MOTORS, and a portion of the funds will also go toward our existing Nurse Scholarship fund. As we had referenced during the campaign, the vehicle will be utilized for providing in-home patient care and to bring transportation compromised clients to our medical center for their appointments.

The North State Giving Tuesday event takes place each year after Thanksgiving during the nationally recognized day for giving back – Giving Tuesday. Each year, you are invited to “give where you live” for the benefit of the local nonprofits that do such important work in Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

Last year’s event took place on November 29th and thanks to all involved in the North State Giving Tuesday campaign a total of over $750,000 was raised for the 96 participating nonprofits involved. This total for 2016 was a 77% increase over 2015 with over 4,500 gifts made on-line during the 12 hour fundraising event. Be sure to mark your calendars – this year the event will take place on November 28th, 2017.

Also, further thanks for incentives to the North State Giving Tuesday campaign of more than $80,000 provided by Shasta Regional Community Foundation – Knodel Family Endowment Fund. North State Giving Tuesday is hosted and led by Shasta Regional Community Foundation with generous support by Redding Bank of Commerce and United Way of Northern California.

About Shingletown Medical Center

For over 31 years, Shingletown Medical Center, has worked diligently to provide medical services to Shasta County’s eastern mountain community. Access to medical care is the motivating factor behind everything we do and we believe that everyone has the right to quality, affordable medical care, regardless of their income.

For more information, visit: http://www.shingletownmedcenter.org