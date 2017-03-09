Shingletown Medical Center presents the Mad Hatter’s Spring Tea

Join us and don’t be late for a very important date…

The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) will be hosting their 7th annual Spring Tea on Saturday, April 22nd from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. The event will take place at the Black Butte Jr. High School, 7946 Ponderosa Way, five miles west of downtown Shingletown. The event will be decorated as the “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party” and will be filled with laughter, classical music and fun surprises.

Again this year, there will be the always interesting table decorating contest for “Prettiest Table Decoration” and for “Most Original Decoration.” To sponsor and/or decorate a table, please contact Jackie Ferguson at SMC for further information. There will be the “Hat Contest” so fancy, extravagant and flamboyant hats are encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for “Prettiest Hat” and the always-fun category “Wackiest Hat.” For this year, we have added a costume contest, so put on your thinking caps for the “Prettiest Costume” and for “Most Original Costume.”

Shingletown Medical Center truly hopes you can join them for an enjoyable afternoon with friends and family. Tickets are $15 for adults, which includes a photo in our decorated photo booth, and $5 for children (under 14). Tickets are available at the Medical Center, Bella Salon, Higher Ground Coffee and Shingletown Thrift & Gift. You can also purchase your tickets online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mad-hatters-spring-tea-tickets-32639416373

The price includes a scrumptious lunch catered by Denise Murray and Cristina Hillman from Black Butte Elementary that will include tea sandwiches, quiches, assorted sweet treats and fun food for the children. This event has sold-out early for the past few years, so please get your tickets early.

For further information please contact: Jackie Ferguson, Event Coordinator

Shingletown Medical Center 530-474-3390 ext. 333 or cell 262-7690

jferguson@shingletownmedcenter.org