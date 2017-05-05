Shingletown Medical Center presents 24th Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day®

The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) will join an estimated 1,000 local groups to celebrate the 24th Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day (NSHFD). As an official site, the Shingletown Medical and co-sponsor Oakmont of Redding will be hosting the event that will take place on Wednesday, May 31st from 11:00am to 2:00pm. The event will be held on the outside grounds of the Shingletown Medical Center. The event is free for all ages.

The event will also be hosting a blood drive with BloodSource, give blood and get rewarded! All donors will receive a San Francisco Giant’s T-Shirt from BloodSource, and a free salad bar ticket and a 3 piece salad shaker cup from the medical center. You can pre-register online at www.bloodsource.org/drives and enter location code: E101 or sign-up at the Shingletown Medical Center.

SMC will have a Salad Bar set-up with all kinds of fresh summer fruits and vegetables. The salad bar tickets are $5.00, and that includes a 3 piece salad shaker cup that holds up to 4 cups, a reusable fork that slides in and out of lid, and a removable dressing container nestled in the lid. Boar’s Head’s Meats will also be handing out their delicious meats and cheeses, and booth vendors will have tasty samplings also.

The 2017 theme for the National Senior Health & Fitness Day is “With movement… There’s improvement!” There will be exercise demonstrations from Shasta County’s “Fun with Fitness” group along with an assortment of informational booths, screening services and nutrition advice.

“The Shingletown Medical Center is very excited to be involved with this national event and we are very happy to have BloodSource coming up for the blood drive,” stated Tami Fraser, CEO. “We are looking forward to a fun and informative day and hope you can join us.”

About National Senior Health & Fitness Day®

100,000 older adults will participate in activities at more than 1,000 locations throughout the U.S. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 as we celebrate the 24rd annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day. The common goal for this day: to help keep older Americans healthy and fit. Always set for the last Wednesday in May, National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the nation’s largest annual health promotion event for older adults. National Senior Health & Fitness Day is organized as a public-private partnership by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national information clearinghouse for the older adult market. For more information about National Senior Health & Fitness Day, visit http://www.fitnessday.com

For further information please contact:

Jackie Ferguson, Event Coordinator

Shingletown Medical Center – 530-474-3390 or cell 262-7690 – jferguson@shingletownmedcenter.org