Shingletown Medical Center introduces two new staff members

After many years of dedicated medical service to the Shingletown community, Dr. Candy Stockton, SMC Medical Director will be leaving in June. She has accepted another position practicing outside of the primary care field. Clinic Nurse Manager, Deb Hornbacher has accepted a position out of the state.

The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) is proud to announce new staff members that have come on board recently, Medical Director, Dr. Jeremy Austin and Clinic Nurse Manager, Laura Glass. We want to take this time to introduce both of them to you, and hope you will join us at the SMC Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31st where you can meet Dr. Austin and Ms. Glass personally.

Dr. Jeremy Austin

Dr. Jeremy Austin was born and raised in Northern California. At age 12, he moved with his parents and two brothers to South Carolina, where his father took a Forest Service promotion and his mother continued nursing work. Jeremy attended college and medical school in Charleston, SC, having studied chemistry and economics in college and an MD from medical school.

Dr. Austin returned to his “home” of Northern California to specialize in Family Medicine at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. He worked at SMC briefly after his residency completion in 2002 before taking care of his aging grandfather in Nevada. Upon Dr. Austin’s return to Northern California in late 2003, he proceeded to work family practice, urgent and emergency care while taking several medical director positions.

Dr. Austin loves climbing our mountains, biking our trails, running, reading, and attending events with his family. He remains highly involved with his church and sport functions throughout the year.

Ms. Laura Glass

Laura Glass served 8 years’ active duty in the United States Navy. After getting honorably discharged, she moved to Northern California with her husband and children to start nursing school at Butte College. While at nursing school, she continued serving in a military hospital unit in the United States Navy Reserves for 3 years.

Ms. Glass’ nursing career has been in the medical-surgical unit, cardiac telemetry, travel nursing and as an operating room nurse in addition to training in the military in healthcare. She has been a nurse for 9 years now and has completed her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. She is currently in a Master’s of Science in Nursing Education at the University of Texas in Arlington and will complete in the Fall 2017. She recently worked at UC Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, Outpatient Surgery Center before accepting this position at SMC full time.

Laura and her family are huge baseball family and San Francisco Giants fans. In Summer 2015, they set off and visited over 19 baseball stadiums starting at Giants’ Spring training in Scottsdale, AZ while driving cross country within a 2-month period. Their favorite baseball stadiums they visited were Fenway and Wrigley field because of its history in baseball. Laura enjoys living in Northern California because they love camping, fishing and being outdoors with the family and 4 dogs.