Shingletown Medical Center gives advice on how to quit smoking successfully

Do you want to quit smoking?

Have you tried to quit before and failed to quit?

Are you shocked at the $2.00 added tax per pack by the State of California?

Are you concerned what smoking is doing to your health and family?

We have just the plan for you!

The Shingletown Medical Center’s Board Member, Dr. John Swanson, will present a program that will look at all the dimensions of quitting, including: the psychological, physical, social and more important how to remain smoke free!

Dr. John Swanson, Dr. P.H., Health Education Specialist, has conducted hundreds of smoking cessation programs in the mid-west and has helped thousands like you – quit smoking. John holds a Dr. P.H. Doctors Degree in Public Health and a M.P.H Master’s degree in Public Health. Before moving to Shingletown 11 years ago he did Corporate and Community Health Education programs with a Cancer Surgeon in Detroit, Michigan.

The pre-session will be held on Thursday, May 4th, 7:00 P.M. at the Shingletown Area Resource Center (SARC), 31268 Hwy 44, Suite C, next to the Shingletown Post office. The actual clinic will begin on Sunday, May 7th, 7:00 P.M. and run for 5 evenings, along with several follow-up sessions. A Donation to the Shingletown Medical Center will cover the cost of the Clinic. For registration or further information please call the medical center at (530) 474-3390.

About Shingletown Medical Center

For over 31 years, Shingletown Medical Center, has worked diligently to provide medical services to Shasta County’s eastern mountain community. Access to medical care is the motivating factor behind everything we do and we believe that everyone has the right to quality, affordable medical care, regardless of their income.