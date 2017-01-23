Shingletown Medical Center – Give Kids A Smile® day to provide free dental screening

Shingletown Medical Center will be sponsoring their third annual Give Kids A Smile® event to provide children with free dental screening and fluoride varnishing on Thursday, February 2nd, at Black Butte Elementary and Jr. High beginning at 8:30am and will continue through the course of the day until completed.

SMC will combine efforts with the Shasta Dental Hygienist’ Society, which will have licensed dental hygienists performing full screenings along with fluoride varnishing and oral health education. SMC has acquired toothbrushes, tooth paste and other dental related items to hand-out at the events.

With the support of the ADA Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile® program, launched nationally by the American Dental Association in 2003, more than 5.5 million underserved children have received free oral health services over the last 15 years. These free services are provided by volunteers and approximately 10,000 dentists annually, along with 30,000 other dental team members.

Nearly one in four children aged two to 11 years old has untreated cavities in their baby teeth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many children enrolled in Medicaid receive no dental services throughout the year.

Give Kids A Smile® is held annually to:

Provide free, easily accessible dental services to qualifying individuals

Raise awareness of the epidemic of untreated dental disease occurring locally and nationally and create local public and private partnerships to increase access to oral health care to solve this crisis

For further information about this event or if you would like to volunteer at the event, please contact Deb Hornbacher, RN at the Shingletown Medical Center – 530-474-3390.

For more information about Give Kids A Smile® events please visit:

http://www.adafoundation.org/en/give-kids-a-smile/faces-of-gkas

About Shingletown Medical Center

For over 31 years, Shingletown Medical Center, has worked diligently to provide medical services to Shasta County’s eastern mountain community. Access to medical care is the motivating factor behind everything we do and we believe that everyone has the right to quality, affordable medical care, regardless of their income.

For more information, visit: http://www.shingletownmedcenter.org