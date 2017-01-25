Shingletown couple becomes new grandparents times two

Robie and Terry Rich of Shingletown want to share their exciting status as being new grandparents, but also, bring unique news. Both their daughters—Priscilla J. Rich -Lisner and Joyce E. Rich delivered babies yesterday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Mercy Maternity Hospital in Redding.

Priscilla was scheduled at noon for a C-section, when her step-sister arrived around that time with her baby in distress. They took Joyce ahead of Priscilla because of the emergency. The practice of the hospital is to perform only one C-section procedure at a time.

Priscilla had a boy—Elian John Lizner and Joyce had a daughter RayLynn LeAnne Rich. Both babies were born a little early and were close to five pounds each. RayLynn is currently in NICU with breathing issues.

The hospital announced that they usually only perform two C-sections per week and to have two sisters deliver the same day is a rarity.

We wish all the Rich families the best!