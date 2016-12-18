Shingletown church burglarized and van stolen, later recovered

On Friday, December 16, 2016, a member of the Open Door Community Church in Shingletown, reported the church had been burglarized along with the church’s van being stolen. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene. The van was taken from inside of a secured, detached garage. The garage door had been forced open and the roll up door was damaged in the process of the crime. A bicycle was located outside of the garage which did not belong to the church. Investigation revealed the bicycle was reported stolen and then recently recovered in Riverside County. Tools that were most likely used in the crime were left behind and are being processed. Several items were taken from the garage such as gas cans, motor oil, a battery, tools, and a key to a tractor. The estimated amount for total loss of the missing items and the stolen van was at approximately $7,650.00.

The van is described as a 1998 Ford Econoline E350, teal in color with 15 seats. The plate is CA plate #5MMU210. On the side of the van in sliver writing is “Open Door Community Church.” We are asking the citizens of Shasta County to call us with any information regarding this crime.

UPDATE: On Saturday, December 17, 2016, the van was located in the area of Lake McCumber. Our Shingletown deputy is currently processing the van for evidence. We encourage anyone who had seen the van in the area to call us.

As a reminder to the citizens of Shasta County, theft related crimes increase during the Holiday Season. Please remember to lock your vehicles and homes. Secure gifts in areas where suspect(s) cannot see them. If you see unknown subject(s) or vehicles in your neighborhood, call SHASCOM to have a deputy respond to investigate.