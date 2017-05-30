Sheriff’s Office provides Lake Shasta Memorial Day weekend incident data

This past 2017 Memorial Day weekend was a busy weekend on Lake Shasta. Young adults from Oregon Institute of Technology and UC Davis, along with general vacationers, converged on Lake Shasta to enjoy the three-day weekend. An estimated 195 plus houseboats were rented out for the weekend. Up to 100 houseboats were concentrated on Slaughterhouse Island on the Sacramento Arm of Lake Shasta. These are the stats for Lake Shasta and the Sacramento River below Keswick Dam from Friday, May 26, 2017, 7:00 a.m. through Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Boating Under the Influence arrest: 4

Field Sobriety Tests administered: 42

Citations Issued for boating violations: 18

Warnings Issued for boating violations: 281

Vessels/Persons assisted: 436

Safety Equipment Inspection Checks: 125

Accident Reports & Investigations: 19

Medical Transports to medical centers: (11 injuries, 11 alcohol related)

Criminal Investigations: 3

Other Agency Assists: 5

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the S.A.F.E. Boat program, from the University of California Davis, for their assistance this past weekend. The S.A.F.E. Boat was stationed on Slaughterhouse Island. The S.A.F.E. Boat personnel are EMT’s and paramedics that handle minor injuries requiring medical attention. They assess patients and determine if they need to be transported to a medical center for further treatment. The S.A.F.E. Boat personnel handled hundreds of patients during the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank Cal-Fire California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) and the U.S. Forest Service for their assistance on Lake Shasta.