Sheriff’s office needs help finding “at risk” Burney man

On Wednesday, 12/28/16, at approximately 8:54 a.m., Julie Walda reported her uncle, Paul Weed, as a missing person. Weed left from a residence in the 21600 block of Fairfield Street in Burney, during the early morning hours of 12/28/16. Weed left in a 2005 black Chevrolet Equinox, with a California license plate of 7FXG107. Weed is believed to be traveling to an unknown location in the Sacramento area.

Weed is considered “At Risk” due to mental health history. Per his family, he has a limited metal capacity (That of an 8-10 year old). Weed is also in need of medication. If anyone has information on Weed’s possible whereabouts please call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530)245-6540.

Attached are photographs of Weed and the vehicle he is believed to be in possession of.