Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in Win River parking lot shooting

On Monday January 9, 2017, at approximately 1:22 a.m., deputies with Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Win River Casino parking lot on a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, deputies located a 31 year old white male adult, identified as Dustin Lloyd, with one gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. The suspect had fled the area in a vehicle prior to deputies arrival. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Justin Ryan Mulliken, a white male adult 21 years old from Anderson, CA.

Lloyd was transported to Mercy Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

Mulliken is currently wanted for questioning regarding the incident and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.