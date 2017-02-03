Sheriff’s Office is issuing a press release warning citizens of fraudulent phone scam

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office recently received reports of a subject calling citizens and claiming to be a representative with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. In these incidents, the caller has utilized the names of known members of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, claiming to be with the warrants/citation department and advises the receiver he/she must pay a monetary sum to avoid being arrested.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is issuing this press release as a warning to citizens of this fraudulent phone scam. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office does not collect or solicit money by telephone and any such call should be considered a scam. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office cautions citizens regarding any type of phone call where the caller identifies themselves as a government entity where a request is made for any personal identifying information or for a monetary contribution. As always, do not provide financial information over the phone. If you receive a similar type call and question its authenticity but are uncertain, obtain the name, company, the telephone number of the caller and advise them you will call them back after you consult your local law enforcement agency.