Sheriff’s Office conducts SAFE operation—one arrested for outstanding warrants from Oregon

On June 22, 2017, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a SAFE (Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement) operation. The purpose of this operation was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks as well as address verifications throughout Shasta County on subjects that are convicted sex offenders.

Deputies contacted 14 sex offenders and confirmed they were residing at their residence of record. All 14 were following their registration requirements. An additional 4 address verifications were conducted but the registrants were not home.

One of the subjects contacted during the operation was arrested for two outstanding warrants from Oregon. The warrants were both for the charge of “Sex Abuse 1”. The subject, Eric Brown, will be held in the Shasta County Jail then extradited to Oregon.

SAFE operations will continue to be conducted randomly throughout the year. The goal of the Sheriff’s Office is to maintain consistent monitoring of registered sex offenders living in Shasta County.